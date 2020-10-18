Iran to continue to strengthen world peace, security: envoy

In a Sunday tweet, Ghasemi wrote, "US numerous actions and the intensification of its irrational and illegal efforts to advance unilateral policies in the Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo, in the light of the realistic view of the majority of the world, have resulted in nothing but failure for that country."

"The US action provided an opportunity to reiterate the world's clear opposition to self-centeredness, monopoly and disregard for international standards by that country," he added.

Ghasemi noted, "Iran will continue to strengthen world peace, stability and security, do its best to protect its inalienable rights by using internationally recognized mechanisms."

His tweet came as the longstanding UN ban on the sale of arms from/to Iran was terminated early on Sunday under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

