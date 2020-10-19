Iran favors neither of US presidential candidates

“The fact is that whether Trump wins or Biden, it will have no difference for Iran,” he said during his presser on Monday.

“Of course Trump has committed some crimes that Biden has not,” he said, adding, “One should wait and see. We will make decision based on developments in the United States but this does not mean that we have the slightest preference for any candidate.”

Elsewhere, Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated that financial resource of the country is not blocked in China, so that Iran has resources in China that are used to buy some certain items.

Khatibzadeh pointed to the issue of Iranian financial resources in Japan as one of the serious issues which was discussed between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Japanese counterpart on Oct. 13.

In this bilateral talk, Zarif said, “It is hoped that Japanese side will fulfill its obligations within the framework of internationally recognized laws and regulations.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesperson pointed to a telephone talk held between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Oct. 15 on the latest situation of Nagorno- Karabakh conflict.

He further referred to the lifting of Iran’s arms embargo and also cruel UN sanctions imposed against the country and added, “Iran’s arms embargoes were lifted on Oct. 18 at 15:00 O’clock and Islamic Republic of Iran managed to cease US unilateralism once again in the international arena.”

