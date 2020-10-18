  1. Politics
Iran's arms trade needs no prior consent from UNSC: UN envoy

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that as of today, Iran's arms trade needs no prior consent from UNSC.

In a Sunday tweet, Takht-Ravanchi wrote, "5 years after Adoption Day of JCPOA—& in accordance with UNSCR 2231—illegal arms restrictions on Iran are now terminated."

"As of today, Iran's arms trade needs no prior consent from UNSC," he added.

"The US tried to prevent this but it failed, as the UNSC rejected all US efforts," Iranian diplomat said.

The UN arms and travel restrictions on Iran were lifted on Sunday under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses a multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

