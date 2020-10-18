Grounds are provided for selling arms: defense minister

Speaking in a live TV program late on Sunday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Americans left no stone unturned and tried not to lift Iran’s arms embargoes in a year ago but its prestige completely waned in the international arena.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has faced various sanctions since the beginning of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he said, adding, “In a period in 2010, the United States, by influencing the UN Security Council (UNSC), was able to turn sanctions imposed against Iran into UNSC’s sanctions which would increase its influence in the world.”

Under the UNSCR 2231, all previously sanctioned imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran were lifted but the United States brought about restrictions that anyone or any country wishing to have an arms deal with Iran must obtain permission from the UN Security Council (UNSC), Hatami added.

Although this restriction was seemingly much better than before, it was due to the fact that Americans were blocking any contact with Iran and they (US) wanted to disrupt health, medicine, flood relief and earthquake relief, he said, adding, “Today, under UNSCR 2231, all arms embargoes were lifted and from today, we are allowed to procure everything we need from the world and sell to others what others need.”

The economic logic says that if a world produces a commodity, “We can use it for economic gain. Of course, this self-reliance, caused by sanctions, has led to the formation of a huge capacity in the country that different countries can take advantage of it. Based on the principles that we believe in in the Islamic Republic of Iran, we can provide this capability to our friend and neighboring countries.”

Asked if the Ministry of Defense has any plans to buy or sell weapons, Amir Hatami stated, “Suitable ways have been paved for buying and selling weapons and we have a plan in this regard. About a year ago, when the United States tried to extend these restrictions, it somehow made many countries aware of our capabilities and turn to us. In this regard, negotiations and talks have taken place and there are grounds for selling and meeting the needs, but of course our sales will be much wider.”

