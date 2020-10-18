Expiration of Iran arms embargo significant failure for US

Referring to the expiration of the arms restrictions set out in UN Resolution 2231 on Sunday, Ghalibaf said, "This is undoubtedly a significant failure for the low-minded US government and its powerless and isolated president, who, despite the illegal attempt to activate the snapback mechanism, was ridiculed by the international community and failed to address the issue."

"To turn this US defeat into a strategic achievement for the Iranian nation, important steps must be taken in a proportionate and deterrent reaction to further US pressure, as well as the sale and purchase of weapons," he added.

The longstanding UN ban on the sale of arms from/to Iran was terminated early on Sunday under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

