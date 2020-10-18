Iran to conduct legitimate arms trade with other countries

In a statement released on Sunday, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations announced lifting Iran's arms embargo and travel restrictions under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

The full text of the statement released by Iranian mission in UN is as follows:

"18th October 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the JCPOA Adoption Day. From this date and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2231, States are no longer required to seek in advance case-by-case approval by the Security Council to engage in activities described in paragraphs 5 and 6 (b) of Annex B of resolution 2231, which include the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to and from Iran.

Moreover, travel restrictions on the individuals named in the 2231 List is terminated. It should be emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always maintained that all sanctions and restrictive measures introduced and applied against the people of Iran have been baseless, unjust and unlawful.

During the last few months, the United States had attempted, in violation of resolution 2231, to impose a new arms embargo on Iran to no avail, as the Security Council has rejected illegal US move.

The US unlawful attempt to reinstate terminated Security Council resolutions against Iran also failed when 13 members and three consecutive Presidents of the Council rejected the U.S.’s claim that it was eligible to invoke OP 11 of resolution 2231, and considered said claimed eligibility null and void.

As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran engages in legitimate trade—in accordance with international law and on the basis of its national interests—with other countries, including in the realm of the arms trade."

The UN arms and travel restrictions on Iran were lifted on Sunday under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses a multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

