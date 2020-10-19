Iran to conduct legitimate arms trade with other countries: UN Mission

In a statement released on Sunday, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations announced lifting Iran's arms embargo and travel restrictions under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. The Mission said that Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible member of the international community, conducts legitimate trade with other countries, including in the field of arms trade.

End of arms embargo another failure for US: Gharibabadi

Iran's Permanent Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharibabadi says the lifting of arms embargo on Tehran, despite the US’ struggles, marks another failure for Washington in the international arena.

Iran registers 3,890 new COVID-19 infections, 252 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 3,890 COVID-19 infections and 252 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Sunday noon. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 530,380 so far. She said that the pandemic has claimed 252 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 30,375.

Iran supporting peace process, inter-Afghan talks: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized Iran's support for the peace process led by the Afghans and the agreements reached between the participants in the inter-Afghan talks.

WHO provides Iran with 150 ventilators, 100 PCR machines

World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 150 medical ventilators and 100 high-performance real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) thermal cyclers to Iran to further support the country’s health system.

US ignoring progress, security of Islamic countries

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the US pursues its goals and does not care about the progress and security of Islamic countries. He made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday.

Russia emphasizes developing defense coop. with Iran

Russian officials on Sunday announced that they will expand technical-military cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the post arms embargo period which starts today on Oct. 18.

Grounds are provided for selling arms: defense minister

Iranian Minister of Defense said that negotiations have taken place and there are grounds for selling arms and meeting the needs of customers after Iran’s arms embargoes were automatically lifted on Sunday.

