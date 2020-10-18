Russia emphasizes developing defense coop. with Iran

Russian officials believe that Tehran is a reliable partner of Moscow and that the two countries can expand the structure of their cooperation in various fields including technical-military cooperation.

This view has been repeatedly announced by Russian officials in recent weeks when the United States failed to extend Iran's arms embargo in the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov first stated his country's position on lifting Iran's arms embargo and stressed the need to develop cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

He stated in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV (New York Representative Office) on Sept. 22, the text of which was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, reiterated that Iran’s arms embargo will be lifted after its due date on Oct. 18 of the current year.

Lavrov added, "UN Security Council in Resolution 2231, which approves JCPOA in accordance with Article 7 of the UN Charter, stated that sending of weapons to Iran and from this country is mulling over at the UN Security Council.”

He said that on October 18, 2020, the embargo of sending arms to Iran and from this country will be lifted, adding that there is no arms embargo and no restrictions will be applied after this date.

