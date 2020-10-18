Lifting arms embargo great success for Iran’s diplomacy

He made the remarks on Sunday, noting that the international community rejected US unilateralism and after five years of resistance since the beginning of the Nuclear Deal, Iran’s diplomacy achieved great success.

According to Kamalvandi, the world knows that Iran’s nuclear program has peaceful purposes and the US maximum pressure campaign which is an inhumane and vicious act especially against children and women will have no result other than further isolation and breaking of US evil hegemony.

He went on to say that the international community will no longer tolerate unilateral and bullying policies of the US including its withdrawal from international treaties and its disregard for diplomacy.

AEOI spokesman also underlined that the world rejected the US bid to extend Iran’s arms embargo which is a good start for a series of reactions to counter Washington’s unilateralism.

The longstanding UN ban on the sale of arms from/to Iran was terminated early on Sunday under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

FA/IRN 84079397