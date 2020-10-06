  1. Iran
Oct 6, 2020, 2:32 PM

Iran update: 227 deaths, 4,151 new infections in 24h

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 4,151 on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 479,825, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 227 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 27,419.

A total of 394,800 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 4,200 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 4.17 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, 35,748,318 worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,046,899 have lost their lives.

