Iran Covid-19 update: 253 deaths in past 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 526,490 so far.

She said that the pandemic has claimed 253 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 30,123.

َA total of 423,921 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that 4,482,263 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 4,721 people are in critical condition.

The provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, East Azerbaijan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Qazvin, Lorestan, Ardabil, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, Bushehr, Zanjan, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, Mazandaran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Alborz, West Azerbaijan, Markazi, Kerman, North Khorasan, Hamedan, Yazd and Kordestan are on red in terms of Covid-19, while Hormozgan, Fars and Golestan are on alert.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on people to continue observing the health protocols as new coronavirus figures in recent days indicate a growth in the number of deaths and infections across the country.

