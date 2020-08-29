  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 cases pass 371,000

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The daily count of COVID-19 infections reached 1,905 on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 371,816, according to the spokeswoman for the Health Ministry.

Speaking at her daily conference on Saturday, Sima Lari said the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 110 people in Iran within the 24-hour period, putting the total death toll at 21,359.

Nearly 320,000 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 3,791 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered 3.18 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, close to 25 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 841,000 lost their lives.

