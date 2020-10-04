Iran's COVID-19 cases top 470,000

“The respiratory illness claimed the lives of 211 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 26,957,” Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Sunday.

A total of 389,996 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 4,154 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 4.12 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, over 35 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 1 million have lost their lives.

