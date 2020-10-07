Global COVID-19 infections top 300,000 in a single day

According to the latest figures, the novel coronavirus infected over 311,000 people and killed 5,553 around the world in a single day, increasing the total cases to 36,045,286 and total fatalities to 1,054,613 by Wednesday morning.

Over 27.14 million people have so far recovered from the respiratory illness.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 7,722,746 cases and 215,822 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (6,757,131), followed by Brazil (4,970,953), Russia (1,237,504), Colombia (869,808), Spain (865,631), Peru (832,929), Argentina (824,468), Mexico (794,608), South Africa (683,242), France (634,763), the UK (530,113) and Iran (479,825), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 147,571 fatalities, followed by India (104,591), Mexico (82,348), the UK (42,445), Italy (36,030), Peru (32,914), Spain (32,486), France (32,365), Iran (27,419), Colombia (27,017), Argentina (21,827), Russia (21,663), South Africa (17,103) Chile (13,070), Ecuador (11,702), Indonesia (11,374) and Belgium (10,092).

Since first being recorded late last year in China, the COVID-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. However, differences in testing mean that the number of cases may be understated for some countries.

