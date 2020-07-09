Iran records highest COVID-19 death toll since outbreak

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 2,079 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 250,458.

Coronavirus has taken the lives of 221 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 12,305, she said.

The spokesperson noted that 3,324 patients are also in critical condition and 212,176 people have so far recovered from the disease.

She also said 1,897,803 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 12,170,408, and 552,111 have lost their lives, while 7,069,188 people have recovered.

