Iran COVID-19 update: 177 deaths, 3,341 infections

Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 177 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 24,478.

Over 361,000 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 3,912 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 3.77 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, over 31.26 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 965,000 have lost their lives.

MR/5029341