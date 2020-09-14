Iran COVID-19 update: 2,619 cases, 156 deaths in 24 hours

“The respiratory illness claimed the lives of 156 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 23,313,” Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Monday.

Over 348,000 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 3,798 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 3.55 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, over 29.2 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 928,000 have lost their lives.

