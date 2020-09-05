Iran registers 1,894 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

“The respiratory illness claimed the lives of 110 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 22,154,” Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Saturday.

Over 332,000 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 3,708 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 3.35 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, over 26.8 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 879,000 have lost their lives.

