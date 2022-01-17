Covid-19 daily deaths in Iran drop to 20 despite cold winter

Amid cold winter with lots of snowfall across the different provinces across Iran, the country reported only 20 deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday.

The health ministry reported 3163 new Covid 19 cases in the past 24 hours since yesterday on Monday.

In a statement, the health ministry added that in the last 24 hours, 20 Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll from the disease to 132,095.

So far, 6,066,819 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals, the statement added.

Meanwhile, 313 Covid-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals across the country.

So far, 43,499,337 tests to detect infection with the Covid 19 have been carried out in the country, the ministry also said.

So far, 60,350,685 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 53, 195,312 people the second dose and 12,855,978 people the third dose of the vaccine and the total number of vaccines injected in the country as of Monday stood at 126, 401,975 doses.

Omicron variant of the Covid-19 has so far killed three people while infecting thousands in Iran, the figures showed yesterday.

KI/TSNM2645942