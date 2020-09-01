  1. World
COVID-19 infects over 25.6mn people worldwide

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Globally, more than 854,000 have died from coronavirus, while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed 25.6 million and more than 17.9 million people have recovered.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 25,637,334 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 854,763 and recoveries amounting to 17,941,703.

Some 187,736 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 6,211,796 cases have been confirmed.

Brazil has registered 3,910,901 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 121,515 people have died.

There are now more than 3,691,166 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and 65,435 people have died.

Russia (995,319), Peru (652,037), South Africa (627,041), Colombia (615,168), Mexico (599,560), Spain (462,858) Argentina (417,735), and Chile (330,930) are the next countries with the highest number of infections. 

Iran also announced that some 375,212 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 323,233 have recovered and a total of 21,571 have lost their lives.

