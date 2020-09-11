Preserving territorial integrity, main mission of Iran’s Army

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi made the remarks on Fri. and added, “All combat units of Iran’s Army Ground Force are in full readiness to preserve the territorial integrity of the country with all utmost power.”

He pointed to the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country and added, “Concurrently, Iran’s Army Ground Force is producing face masks and disinfectants to ensure safety of all walks of life in the country.”

“Iran’s Army Ground Force is fulfilling all assigned missions in the best form possible in a way that outbreak of COVID-19 in the country has not created any obstacle in our missions,” the brigadier general asserted.

As long as the coronavirus pandemic is not uprooted in the country, Iran’s Army Ground Force will stand by people of the country wholeheartedly, he said, adding, “Presently, all 28 healthcare and treatment centers, affiliated to Iran’s Army Ground Force, are offering quality medical services to people in the fight against the disease.”

He termed the situation of garrisons and training centers of Iran’s Army Ground Force ‘excellent’ and added, “Widespread measures have been taken in line with boosting safety of staff and manpower, so that anti-coronavirus and social-distancing are strictly observed in these centers.”

