Global COVID-19 deaths pass 861,000

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 25,906,374 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 861,286 and recoveries amounting to 18,198,381.

With 6,257,938 cases and 188,902 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,952,790 infections and 122,681 deaths.

India has registered 3,769,523 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 66,460 people have died.

There are now more than 1,000,048 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 17,299 people have died.

It is followed by Peru (657,129), South Africa (628,259), Colombia (624,069), Mexico (606,036), Spain (470,973) Argentina (428,239), and Chile (413,145) in terms of infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in Iran also surged to 21,672, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 376,894.

ZZ/