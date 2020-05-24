Iran calls for development of scientific, academic ties with Iraq

Masjedi felicitated Abdul Sahib for his election as the minister in the meeting, hoping that improvement of mutual scientific relations will provide scientists of the two countries to share knowledge and experience to boost the quality of life in Iran and Iraq.

The newly appointed minister of Al-Kazemi cabinet, for his part, said he is informed of the scientific progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields and agrees with the expansion of the scientific and academic ties between the two countries as well as students exchanges.

As reported, currently, about 6,000 Iraqi students are studying in higher education centers and various universities in Iran.

Masjedi also met and held talks with Iraq’s Minister of Transport Nasir Hussein on the expansion of cooperation on May 23.

Congratulating Nasir Hussein on his election as Minister, Masjedi expressed hope that the two countries expand and strengthen cooperation in the field of transportation.

