Hashd al-Sha’abi targets ISIL's bases in Iraq's Saladin

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces continue to carry out anti-terrorist measures in various parts of Iraq, according to Baghdad Today.

According to the report, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have targeted the positions of the remnants of ISIL terrorist forces in a new operation in the eastern province of Saladin.

During the operation, four ISIL takfiri forces were killed and several others were wounded.

Previously, during a clash between Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and ISIL forces on May 19, a number of ISIL terrorist members have been killed in the north of Diyala Governorate, eastern of Iraq.

In recent weeks, they also identified two ISIL terrorist bases on the outskirts of Mosul in a reconnaissance operation. Based on accurate intelligence from Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, Iraq’s Army carried airstrike attacks against the ISIL bases in Mosul. All ISIL members present in the two bases were killed and their equipment destroyed in the bombing of Iraqi fighters.

MNA/4932060