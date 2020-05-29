No. of Iranian knowledge-based firms to grow by 2021: official

He made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency on Fri. and added, “we intend to develop business activity in the fields which have been put under US sanctions in cooperation with the knowledge-based companies.”

It is predicted that if the growth development trend of knowledge-based companies is continued, the number of knowledge-based companies will hit twofold by 2021, he reiterated.

Islamic Republic of Iran has taken effective steps in line with supporting knowledge-based companies in a way that country’s status is satisfactory among regional countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghaderifar pointed to the unjust and cruel US sanctions imposed against the country and added, “we made our utmost effort to ensure that sanctions do not undermine the national dignity and economy of country as well. For this reason, special programs have been devised to counter sanctions.”

