  1. Politics
May 23, 2020, 5:00 PM

Iran, Iraq discuss transport coop.

Iran, Iraq discuss transport coop.

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi met and held talks with Iraq’s Minister of Transport Nasir Hussein on the expansion of cooperation.

Congratulating Nasir Hussein on his election as Minister, Masjedi expressed hope that the two countries expand and strengthen cooperation in the field of transportation.

Referring to the achievements and successes of Iran in the field of roads and transportation, he announced the readiness of Iranian companies to share experiences with Iraqi companies.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Minister of Transportation welcomed and appreciated the proposals of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that he will do its best to expand ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of roads and transportation.

Iran and Iraq share 1,400 kilometers of the common border through different provinces, and this has paved the way for transport cooperation between the two countries.

ZZ/IRN 83798009

News Code 159016

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News