Iran, Iraq discuss transport coop.

Congratulating Nasir Hussein on his election as Minister, Masjedi expressed hope that the two countries expand and strengthen cooperation in the field of transportation.

Referring to the achievements and successes of Iran in the field of roads and transportation, he announced the readiness of Iranian companies to share experiences with Iraqi companies.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Minister of Transportation welcomed and appreciated the proposals of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that he will do its best to expand ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of roads and transportation.

Iran and Iraq share 1,400 kilometers of the common border through different provinces, and this has paved the way for transport cooperation between the two countries.

