Iran, Iraq review bilateral coop., regional issues

During the phone conversation, Jahangiri said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized its support for independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the political stability of Iraq.

Emphasizing that the presence of foreign forces escalates tensions in the region, he said that fortunately, the Iraqi parliament has vigilantly passed a resolution to withdraw foreign troops.

Pointing out that, unfortunately, the region has become more insecure after the assassination of the commanders of the resistance of martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, VP Jahangiri said that the expansion of relations between Tehran and Baghdad can contribute to the stability and security of the region.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Jahangiri said that fortunately, the Iraqi government and people have had good success in fighting against the coronavirus with the appropriate policies they have adopted.

He said that Iran has also acted well in combating the coronavirus, adding that Iran is ready to share its experience with the Iraqi government in this regard.

Referring to the fall of oil prices as one of the challenges ahead, Jahangiri said that the two countries' economies are heavily dependent on oil revenues, but Iran has good experience in reducing dependence on these revenues, and it seems that Iraq should also reduce its dependence on oil revenues.

Referring to the problems of the people of Gaza, Jahangiri said that the people of Gaza are facing unfavorable conditions due to the siege of the Zionist regime and poor health infrastructure, and the outbreak of coronavirus has made their situation worse.

It is necessary for all international organizations and countries interested in human rights, especially Islamic governments, to react to the situation of people in Gaza, he added.

Stating that Iraq attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mustafa al-Kazemi, for his part, said that the two countries should strengthen their cooperation and interaction more than before so that they can overcome the challenges ahead, such as coronavirus, the fall of oil prices and the economic challenges.

Referring to the many commonalities between the two countries, such as the common border and religious commonalities, al-Kazemi said that these commonalities will lead us to a common approach to creating greater understanding to serve the two nations.

He also stressed the need to continue the meetings of the High Commission for Cooperation between the two countries, saying that Iraq will work hard to tackle current problems such as falling oil prices, coronavirus outbreak, and economic problems.

