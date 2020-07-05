Iranian, Russian university chancellors set to hold meeting

Since 2015, four meetings have been held in the University of Tehran and State University of Moscow that the results of which have been signing a Memorandum of Understanding of establishing the Union of Iranian and Russain Universities and Permanent Secretariats of the Union of Iranian and Russian Universities.

The key feature of these meetings is signing and publishing four joint statements focusing on deepening and expanding Iran-Russia academic relations as well as dozens of cooperation documents between Iranian and Russian universities in the fields of teaching Persian and Russian languages, Mathematics, Aerospace engineering, and Medical Sciences.

The mentioned features are aiming at achieving cooperation in resolving the challenges of the countries and using the capabilities of both sides to develop science.

