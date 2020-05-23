Hashd al-Sha'bi forces futile ISIL attack on Kirkuk

As reported, the terrorists sought to dominate a district in the Iraqi province but Hashd al-Sah'bi forces made them retreat.

This is not the first time that the popular forces are deterring terrorist attacks. The Commander in chief of the Armed Forces Adil Abd Al-Mahdi has ordered the launch of a large-scale operation against the remnants of ISIL Takfiris.

On May 22, the popular forces targeted ISIL’s bases in the eastern province of Saladin, killing 4 ISIL forces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces continue to carry out anti-terrorist measures in various parts of Iraq.

Previously, during a clash between Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and ISIL forces on May 19, a number of ISIL terrorist members have been killed in the north of Diyala Governorate, eastern of Iraq.

In recent weeks, they also identified two ISIL terrorist bases on the outskirts of Mosul in a reconnaissance operation.

Based on accurate intelligence from Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, Iraq’s Army carried airstrike attacks against the ISIL bases in Mosul.

All ISIL members present in the two bases were killed and their equipment destroyed in the bombing of Iraqi fighters.

ISIL terrorists in Iraq are backed by the US.

