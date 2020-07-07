US bases in Iraq to be eliminated: Iran envoy

He made the remarks on Tuesday at a meeting to review the political developments in Iraq and noted that neither Iran nor the US can be removed from Iraq, however, US bases might be eliminated from the country in the future.

“I believe that Iraq has reached a new stage. Occupation, ISIS, and insecurity were the three stages that the country had already gone through, and the Islamic Republic played a key role in tackling all of them which all Iraqi officials admitted,” he added.

He went on to say that Iraq is currently seeking a balance between the two main actors, namely Iran and the US and is trying to utilize the capabilities of the two countries.

According to Masjedi, Iran and Iraq both believe that the US and the Zionist Regime follow the policies of Global Arrogance.

