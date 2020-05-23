Iran always ready for economic, security coop. with Iraq: Larijani

He made the remarks in a phone talk with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on Sat. and added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly proven that it is ready for economic cooperation with Iraq and strengthen stability and security in this country.”

Larijani also expressed his satisfaction with the formation of the new government in Iraq.

The two sides exchanged views on the expansion of bilateral ties and adverse effects of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and ways to deal with the pandemic.

Larijani went on to say that the Iraqi Parliament played a key and important role in helping the formation of an efficient government to serve Iraq’s national interests and economic prosperity.

He also congratulated his Iraqi counterpart on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr and expressed Iran's readiness to share its experiences in the fight against COVID-19 with Iraq.

For his part, al-Halbousi congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Fitr [marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan] to the Iranian people and government and said, “parliamentary talks between speakers of the two countries always play a leading role in helping develop and expand bilateral cooperation.”

Al-Habousi also called for the continuation of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Iraq in different bilateral and regional arenas.

MA/FNA13990303000940