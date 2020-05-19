Iran seeks peaceful coexistence with neighbors: amb. to Moscow

"We are not engaging in expansionism. We want to have good and peaceful relations with all our neighbors," Jalali told an online conference on Monday evening, which was held to mark International Quds Day.

He noted that the US and Israel are cultivating anti-Iran sentiment and are trying to get the Iranian issue to the foreground in the Middle East agenda, while the significance of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis is knowingly downplayed by these countries.

"Regretfully, we see that in the present-day world, the Americans, the Israeli regime, as well as certain Arab countries, are making efforts to remove the Palestinian issue from the primary agenda of the Muslim world, making it a marginal issue.”

“However, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the Palestinian issue is of priority for the Islamic world," the ambassador explained.

Jalali noted that Iran sees as its duty assistance to the Palestinian people who ask for support in the settlement of the conflict with the Zionist regime of Israel.

He also called the ‘deal of the century’ suggested by US President Donald Trump as "absolutely inhumane" towards the Palestinian people.

This year's International Quds Day falls on Friday, May 22. Every year on this day, worldwide rallies are held to commemorate the Palestinian people’s resistance against the Israeli regime and their struggle to liberate their homeland.

MNA/TASS