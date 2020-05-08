Tehran, Moscow emphasize strengthening bilateral, intl. coop.

The two sides also discussed important issues such as illegal US attempts for extending Iran’s arms embargo, nuclear activity and cooperation of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Baseless accusations raised by some western countries with regards to Iran’s space activities, politicization of activity of International Monetary Fund [IMF] by the United States and battling the coronavirus global pandemic were among the other issues discussed by the two sides.
MA/IRN83779609
Your Comment