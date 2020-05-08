  1. Politics
Tehran, Moscow emphasize strengthening bilateral, intl. coop.

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in a telephone conversation on Thu. explored the avenues for bolstering regional and international cooperation.

The two sides also discussed important issues such as illegal US attempts for extending Iran’s arms embargo, nuclear activity and cooperation of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Baseless accusations raised by some western countries with regards to Iran’s space activities, politicization of activity of International Monetary Fund [IMF] by the United States and battling the coronavirus global pandemic were among the other issues discussed by the two sides.

