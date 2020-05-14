Tehran, Moscow discuss economic ties amid Covid-19 pandemic

Both sides underscored two countries' vitality of development of bilateral economic ties as well as the implementation of the inked mutual agreements.

They agreed to continue talks to make a final decision about setting a date for holding joint economic commission under the outbreak.

The Russian side voiced readiness for the removal of barriers on the way of improving common economic ties.

Back on May 8, Jalali and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in a telephone conversation on Thu. explored the avenues for bolstering regional and international cooperation. The two sides also discussed important issues such as illegal US attempts for extending Iran’s arms embargo, nuclear activity and cooperation of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran and Russia are boosting ties under the pandemic. Russia is one of the most serious critics of US anti-Iranian policies.

It has reacted sarcastically to the US allegations of Moscow's support for JCPOA and prevention from the extension of Iran's arms embargo.

Russia says it may commence talks with the Islamic Republic over selling weaponry to the country after the removal of Iran's arms embargo, i.e. October 2020.

