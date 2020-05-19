Leaders of Islamic Resistance Movement to deliver speech on Intl. Quds Day

Bahrain's leading Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim will deliver speech on Tuesday May 19, 2020 [at 17:00 to Al-Quds Local Time].

Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh will deliver speech on Thursday May 21, 2020 [at 17:00 to Al-Quds Local Time]

Sayyid Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarullah Movement will deliver speech on Thursday May 21 [after evening prayers]

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver speech on Friday May 22 [at 12:00 Tehran Local Time].

Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah will deliver speech on Saturday May 23, 2020.

MA/