May 19, 2020, 2:12 PM

Leaders of Islamic Resistance Movement to deliver speech on Intl. Quds Day

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement will deliver separate speeches on the occasion of International Quds Day according to the following scheduled dates.

Bahrain's leading Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim will deliver speech on Tuesday May 19, 2020 [at 17:00 to Al-Quds Local Time].

Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh will deliver speech on Thursday May 21, 2020 [at 17:00 to Al-Quds Local Time]

Sayyid Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarullah Movement will deliver speech on Thursday May 21 [after evening prayers]

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver speech on Friday May 22 [at 12:00 Tehran Local Time].

Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah will deliver speech on Saturday May 23, 2020.

