Iran's support for Palestine unique: Tunisian activist

In an interview with IRNA, Aouinia, who is the late Mohamed Brahmis's widow, referred to 'Deal of the Century' as a proof for the fact that the US is applying more apparent hostile policies against the Palestinians.

"Liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem is one of the most important tasks that the Islamic Republic of Iran has undertaken and is working tirelessly to achieve," she said, "This is while leaders of the Arab states are investing wealth of their people on the United States, Tel Aviv, and Western colonial powers."

"By declaring the International Quds Day as an anti-Zionist movement, the Islamic Republic of Iran united all freedom-lovers in the world against the occupying regime in Jerusalem," she noted.

The activist named the increase the number of martyrs, wounded and disabled people, widows and orphans as well as destroying thousands of residential buildings and agricultural lands as the results of the Zionist regime's occupation in the past years.

This year, Leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement will deliver separate speeches on the occasion of International Quds Day.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

The rallies in capital Tehran will be held by marching cars under the watch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

