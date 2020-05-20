Muslims waiting for Iranian Leader to explain roadmap for defending al-Quds: Russian Scholar

This year, International Quds Day coincides with a very difficult situation in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that in this regard, it is not possible to hold gatherings in support of Al-Quds.

He highlighted that every Muslim should use social media to mark International Quds Day.

Qurbanov also called the plan of ‘Deal of the Century’ as an important issue for Palestine, saying that surely the plan will not be feasible.

The Islamic nations will not allow Zionists to achieve more lands with this plan, he noted, adding that they will certainly continue to support the Resistance.

International Quds Day has awakened Muslims around the world and even created a stream of support for the Palestinian people among non-Muslims, Russian scholar said.

Qurbanov added that International Quds Day was an initiative of Imam Khomeini, which became an anti-arrogance movement against the arrogant, including the Zionist regime.

The head of Moscow Shias Community called the International Day of Quds a unique initiative, saying that Muslims around the world condemn terrorism, land grabbing, and the torture of innocent people in the occupied territories by the Zionist regime in this day.

Quds Day, officially called International Quds Day, is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel regime.

