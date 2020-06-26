Iran, Russia discuss latest developments in Syria

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali held a telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Friday regarding regional issues and the latest development in Syria.

Both sides conferred on the virtual summit of Iranian, Russian, and Turkish presidents on the latest developments in Syria and the Astana Peace Process.

The diplomats also discussed providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian People and finding a political solution for the country in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey are working closely to resolve the Syrian crisis as part of the Astana Peace Process.

The heavy defeat of the terrorists in Syria, the drastic reduction of violence in the country, and the return of a large number of Syrian refugees to their homeland are the results of cooperation between the three members of the Astana Process.

