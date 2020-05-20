Iran, Russia discuss regional issues, bilateral coop.

In this bilateral talk, the two sides also discussed issues related to the Caucasian region [South Caucasus] and Central Asia.

Iranian Embassy in Russia announced in a statement that “in this phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral ties, situation in Afghanistan, Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], coronavirus global pandemic and developments in Central Asian region and the Caucasus.”

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko emphasized the need for cooperating and interacting between the two countries regarding the issues of Central Asia and Caucasus as well as cooperation between Iran and Russian Federation in the field of countering the existing threats including the expansion of terrorism and extremism as well as penetration of US in the region.

MA/IRN 83795115