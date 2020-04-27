Iran’s export volume of sponge iron surges 77%

According to the statistical tables of the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 533,000 tons of Direct Reduction Iron (DRI, also called sponge iron) was exported from the country from March 21, 2018, to March 20, 2019.

ISPA put the volume of Direct Reduction Iron produced in the country last year at 27,907,000 tons, showing a six percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

Some 26,359,000 tons of sponge iron was produced from March 21, 2018 to March 20, 2019.

After India, Islamic Republic of Iran is considered as the second-largest producer of sponge iron in the world, ISPA added.

Statistics showed that 26,965,000 tons of sponge iron was consumed in the country last year [from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020], registering a four percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

MNA/IRN83766265