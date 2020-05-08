Iran, ‘leading steel producer, exporter’ in ME region

With more than half a century experience, Iran’s steel industry is leader in the Middle East region among rivals in terms of steel production and exports.

It is expected that Iran’s steel industry will promote its level from 10th to 7th in global arena by 2025.

According to the latest data of country’s Comprehensive Steel Plan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates [UAE] and Qatar are major steel producers in the Middle East region.

Statistics showed that Islamic Republic of Iran produced about 25 million tons of steel in 2018, accounting for over 69% share of steel production in the region.

Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to being the largest producers of steel in the Middle East region, have also the highest steel consumption volume.

The aforementioned three countries have accounted for over 70 percent share of steel consumption in the region.

