Iran eyes producing 33mn tons of steel in current year

A statistical study of the performance of large mining and mineral companies and also subsidiary companies of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization [IMIDRO] in the field of steel ingot produced in the first month of the current year [from March 21 to April 19] indicates that about 5.4 percent of total 33 million tons of steel, as envisioned to be produced by yearend, has been materialized.

Some 1,797,927 tons of steel was produced by steel production companies in the country in the first month of the current year, showing a one percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Presently, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been ranked among the top 10 largest steel producers in the world and it is expected that its rank will promote to 7th in 2025 Outlook Plan, attaining the production capacity of 55 million tons.

MA/IRN83788064