Statistical tables of the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) indicated that 507,000 tons of Direct Reduced Iron [DRI] were exported from the country from March 21, 2018 to Feb. 19, 2019.

Accordingly, 533,000 tons of DRI were exported from the country in the last Iranian calendar year in 1397 [from March 21, 2018 to March 20, 2019], showing a 25 percent decline as compared to the year earlier.

