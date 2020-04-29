Iran’s export of products to Afghanistan ‘growing’ despite COVID-19 pandemic

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Wed. and stated, “Iran-Afghanistan Border is the only border that goods are transited at this border without any problem in the current situation while many of other borders like in Turkey and Iraq are still closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19.”

Iran’s export trend of products to Afghanistan is done slowly, because, truck drivers should first pass the quarantine terms and conditions and then, should be monitored in hygienic terms, he said, adding, “however, Iran’s export of products to Afghanistan has a growing trend in the current year [started March 21, 2020] as compared to the previous year.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the main reason behind Iran’s exports hike to this country and added, “China is one of the most important origins for exporting products to Afghanistan. Now, China’s export to Afghanistan has currently been ceased due to the pandemic and suitable opportunity has provided for the Islamic Republic of Iran to meet Afghanistan’s demands in this field.”

