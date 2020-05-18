Iranian mills produce 2.3mn tons of steel ingot in one month

According to Iran's Steel Producers Association statistics shows that some 2.321 million tons of ingot was produced in the one-month period, observing a mild growth of 2% compared with the same period of last year.

The country’s total steel production amounted to 2,542,000 tons in the said period.

The data shows that Iranian steelmakers produced 1.03 million tons of slab ingots in the first month of the current year, indicating a 12% rise compared with the same period last year.

Iran produced a total of 10.36 million tons of finished and semi-finished steel products during last fiscal, registering a 22.21% increase year on year.

Semi-finished steel made up 6.9 million tons or more than 66.66% of the total export volume, up 26%.

Billet and bloom had the lion’s share of semis exports with an aggregate of 4.83 million tons to mark a 24% rise. Slab followed with 2.07 million tons, up 31%.

Exports of finished steel products increased by 16% per annum to reach 3.45 million tons.

