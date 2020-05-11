Iran extracts over 64.2mn tons of iron ore last year

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and renovation Organization [IMIDRO], 10 large mine and mining units of the country extracted over 64,274,983 tons of iron ore last year [ended March 20, 2020].

According to the scheduled program, it is targeted that Iran will produce 55 million tons of steel in 2025 Outlook Plan and for this purpose, the country will need about 160 million tons of iron ore concentrate.

Islamic Republic of Iran is currently considered as top 10 largest steel producer in the world in a way that the country produced more than 27 million tons of steel last year [ended March 20, 2020].

MA/IRN83783272