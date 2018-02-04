Iran world’s first DRI producer

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said that Islamic Republic of Iran is the first producer of Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) in the world.

Given the above issue, production of sponge iron (Direct Reduction Iron, DRI) in the 11th government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” hit 19 million tons. Given the capacity facing ahead, production of sponge iron will exceed 21 million tons.”

Speaking on Saturday on the sidelines of operation of steel and power plant projects in Chadormalu Mining & Industrial Company of Ardakan, he first congratulated the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and expounded on the salient achievements of the Establishment in the mining sector and added, “Choghart mine deposit in Bafgh, Yazd Province was the only active mine in the beginning of the Islamic Revolution. Presently, this mine deposit is one of the most active mines in the country with the annual production capacity of 500,000 tons.”

He put the current crude steel production volume in the country at 33 million tons in a way that Iran stands at 14th rank in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister of industry reiterated, “with the coordination made in this regard, crude steel production in 2020 will hit 300 million tons, so that Iran’s rank will be promoted in the international level.”

Currently, aluminum production in the country has increased up to 500,000 tons, he said, adding, “tile production has hit from 6 million square meter in the beginning of the Islamic Revolution to 550 million square meter at the present situation.”

After a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers (the five permanent members of UN Security Counil plus Germany), giant steps have been taken in production of steel products in the country, Shariatmadari opined.

With the inauguration of Chadormalu Smelter Unit in Ardakan, steel production capacity hit 195 million tons, he observed.

The minister of industry pointed to some performance of the government in the mentioned sectors and said, “steel production turned 2.5fold during the 11th government. Totally, steel production chain hit from 123 million tons to 300 million tons before termination of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 21, 2018).”

Turning to some capacities of Yazd Province in the mineral field, he said, “exploratory operation was conducted on 50,000 square kilometers of this province. Considering the discovery of new mineral and mining capacities, this issue indicates that Yazd Province has stood at the first rank in terms of mineral deposits.”

The Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Shariatmadari visited Yazd Province on Saturday along with First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization for inaugurating some industrial and production projects.

MA/82818790