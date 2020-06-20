Iran exports 20,000 tons of sponge iron in two months

About 158,000 tons of sponge iron was exported from the country last year [from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020].

According to the statistical tables of Iranian Steel Producers Association [ISPA], 5,552,433 tons of sponge iron was produced in the country in the first two months of the current year [from March 21 to May 20], showing a 11 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

ISPA put the volume of sponge iron produced in the first two months of previous year at 4,994,000 tons.

Over 27,907,000 tons of sponge iron was produced in the country last year [ended March 20, 2020], showing s six percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

After India, Islamic Republic of Iran is considered as the second largest producer of sponge iron in the world.

