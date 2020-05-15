Iran’s sponge iron production vol. exceeds 2.5mn tons in 1st month of current year

Accordingly, Iran produced 2,540,677 tons of sponge iron in the first month of the current year, showing a three percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

After India, Islamic Republic of Iran is considered as the second largest producer of sponge iron in the world.

Statistics showed that 24,650,051 tons of sponge iron was produced in the country in 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year [from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020] showing a six percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

