  1. Economy
May 15, 2020, 11:00 PM

Iran’s sponge iron production vol. exceeds 2.5mn tons in 1st month of current year

Iran’s sponge iron production vol. exceeds 2.5mn tons in 1st month of current year

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – The production volume of sponge iron [Direct Reduction Iron, DRI] in large mining and mineral companies and also subsidiary companies to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization [IMIDRO] in the first month of the current year [from March 21 to April 19] topped 2.5 million tons.

Accordingly, Iran produced 2,540,677 tons of sponge iron in the first month of the current year, showing a three percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

After India, Islamic Republic of Iran is considered as the second largest producer of sponge iron in the world.

Statistics showed that 24,650,051 tons of sponge iron was produced in the country in 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year [from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020] showing a six percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN83788131

News Code 158734

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News