Iran’s steel output vol. rises 14.1% despite coronavirus pandemic: WSA

Accordingly, Iran’s steel production volume increased 13.2 percent in the first three months of the current year in 2020, the Association added.

Islamic Republic of Iran produced 2.250 million tons of steel product in March 2020, showing a 14.1 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

World Steel Association added that Iran produced 1.973 million tons of steel in March 2019.

Iran produced 6.750 million tons of steel in the first three months of the current year in 2020, showing a 13.2 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MNA/FNA13990208001040