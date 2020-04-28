  1. Economy
Apr 28, 2020, 9:00 PM

Iran’s steel output vol. rises 14.1% despite coronavirus pandemic: WSA

Iran’s steel output vol. rises 14.1% despite coronavirus pandemic: WSA

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – As the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has shut down many industrial and production units and also has reduced steel production in world, Iran’s steel production experienced a 14.1 percent growth in Mar. 2020, World Steel Association (WSA) announced.

Accordingly, Iran’s steel production volume increased 13.2 percent in the first three months of the current year in 2020, the Association added.

Islamic Republic of Iran produced 2.250 million tons of steel product in March 2020, showing a 14.1 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

World Steel Association added that Iran produced 1.973 million tons of steel in March 2019.

Iran produced 6.750 million tons of steel in the first three months of the current year in 2020, showing a 13.2 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MNA/FNA13990208001040

News Code 158125

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News